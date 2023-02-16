Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.13

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.13 and traded as high as C$28.20. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$28.10, with a volume of 963,219 shares traded.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,284.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

