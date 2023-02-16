Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.51.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.43 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.