Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Feb 16th, 2023

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.43 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

