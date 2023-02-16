Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.49

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.49 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.68). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 55.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 3,061 shares trading hands.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £93.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.49.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

