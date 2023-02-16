Cara Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

CARA opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $556.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.