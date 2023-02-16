Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $706.27

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 706.27 ($8.57) and traded as high as GBX 893.60 ($10.85). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 886.80 ($10.76), with a volume of 694,524 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 713.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 706.27. The firm has a market cap of £11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

In other news, insider Josh Weinstein sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.17), for a total transaction of £89,450.55 ($108,582.85).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

