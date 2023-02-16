Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cars.com Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of CARS opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,835.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
