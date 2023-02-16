Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

CASY opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.07 and its 200-day moving average is $222.34. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.