Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Shares of Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (OTC:CBTTF – Get Rating) rose 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 439,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 183,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Cathedra Bitcoin Stock Up 26.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

Cathedra Bitcoin Company Profile

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It develops and operates bitcoin mining infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Fortress Technologies Inc and changed its name to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc in December 2021. Cathedra Bitcoin Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

