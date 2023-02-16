CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

