Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.72) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.72) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.94) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €3.74 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.74. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.74 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €8.00 ($8.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

