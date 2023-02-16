Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese stock opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

