Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.60.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

CVE stock opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.19 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.16.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

About Cenovus Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

