Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.94. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

