Centerra Gold (CGAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

