Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Central Puerto Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $930.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1649 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.