Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $983.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.76.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
