Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $983.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

