Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Shares Up 0.1%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.38. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 83.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 87.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

