ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in ChargePoint by 40.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ChargePoint by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 974,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $37,309.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

