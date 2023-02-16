Chemed (CHE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chemed Stock Up 2.4 %
CHE stock opened at $514.81 on Thursday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $528.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.86 and a 200-day moving average of $486.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.