Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.03 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $114.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

