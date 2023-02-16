Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

CQP opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.