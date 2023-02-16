Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.90. Approximately 695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 54.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

