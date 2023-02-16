China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

