China Yuchai International (CYD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CYD stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

