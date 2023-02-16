ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IMOS opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IMOS. TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

