Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 19.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Cinemark stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.