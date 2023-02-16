Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 25,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

