CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

