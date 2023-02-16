CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $21.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

CNX stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 230,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 153,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.