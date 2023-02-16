Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Codexis Price Performance
Shares of CDXS stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Codexis
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.