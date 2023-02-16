Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

