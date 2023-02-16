Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.81

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.81 and traded as low as C$60.25. Cogeco shares last traded at C$60.70, with a volume of 27,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Cogeco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$955.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.81.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

About Cogeco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.731 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

