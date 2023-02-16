Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Cognex Trading Up 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

