Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $211,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.