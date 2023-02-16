Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,193 shares of company stock worth $5,266,319 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.