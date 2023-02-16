Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMC opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

