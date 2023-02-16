CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COMM opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 46,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

