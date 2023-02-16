CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CommScope Price Performance
COMM opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 46,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
