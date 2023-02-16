Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 297,342 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
