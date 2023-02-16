Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 297,342 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

