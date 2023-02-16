Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

