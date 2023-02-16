Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.59

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.59 and traded as high as $153.93. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $153.90, with a volume of 3,407,564 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $146.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,651 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106,821.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,548,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,167 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,901,808.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,651 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $192,991,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 739.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,104,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 973,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

