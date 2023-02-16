Contrasting Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and The Competition

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.91% -41.39% -1.86%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.74 Spirit Airlines Competitors $10.79 billion -$780.92 million -17.31

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 2.07, indicating that their average share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 561 2008 3163 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Spirit Airlines’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Spirit Airlines competitors beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

