Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.69

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.69 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 350,643 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.24) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.69. The firm has a market cap of £36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

