Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Trading Down 0.1%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 171,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 126,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Corsair Partnering Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Get Corsair Partnering alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Corsair Partnering by 182.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.