CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

CPSH stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

