Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

CCK stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

