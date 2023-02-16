Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $21.16. Cryoport shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 9,330 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cryoport by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

