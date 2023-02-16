CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco Stock Performance

CS Disco stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $536.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS Disco Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

