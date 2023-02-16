CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.35. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 44,484 shares trading hands.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

