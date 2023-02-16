CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.35. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 44,484 shares trading hands.
CSI Compressco Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.90.
CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
