Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 429,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 123,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,039,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $343,453,000 after purchasing an additional 135,187 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock worth $4,230,037. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.