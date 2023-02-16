CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 174.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CVI opened at $33.75 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

