CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,875.59

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,875.59 ($22.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,968 ($23.89). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,955 ($23.73), with a volume of 146,752 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.77) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,430.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,978.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,875.59.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

