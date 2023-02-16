CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $151.37 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.