CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $151.37 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 112.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $23,833,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

